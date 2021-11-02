SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
U.S. Army Brigadier General Gavin J. Gardner, Commander Joint Munitions Command (JMC), Headquartered at Rock Island Arsenal Ill., will be the Guest Speaker at the Veterans Day Ceremony, Nov. 6 at the Carroll County Veterans’ Memorial Park on Newnan Road in Carrollton. The Ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. with patriotic music by the Carrollton Wind Ensemble.
JMC provides all US Military Services, government agencies, and allied nations with ready, reliable, lethal, munitions ranging from 2,000 pound bombs to pistol and rifle ammunition. JMC has over 14,000 assigned Military, Government Civilian, and Contractor Personnel operating a nationwide network of 17 installations and facilities producing and storing ammunition.
Brigadier General Gardner is the Son of Lt Col Barry J. Gardner, US Army (Ret), President of the Carroll County Veterans’ Memorial Park Association.
