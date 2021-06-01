A new bridge for Bethesda Church Road in Carroll County was among $6 million in projects approved last week by the Georgia Department of Public Transportation.
The bridge project, which will replace the current bridge over Indian Creek Road, comes with a price tag of $1.4 million, according to Joe Schulman, District Six communications officer for the transportation department. The work will include paved shoulders for the roadway, he said.
The project is estimated to be finished by April 30, 2022 and could start as soon as the contractor is given a “notice to proceed,” Schulman said. It was not immediately known when that go-ahead would be issued.
During the work, Schulman said, traffic would be re-routed to side streets.
The Carroll County project was one of two bridge replacements authorized by the transportation agency. The other project is scheduled for Whitfield County, and will replace a bridge over Tanyard Creek on State Route 201.
Along with the bridge projects, GDOT has two planned resurfacing projects that should get started later this summer, according to an agency press release.
Crews will resurface SR 189, also called the Lookout Mountain Scenic Highway, from SR 136 in Dade County to the Tennessee state line. The $2.3 million project will cross through Dade and Walker counties and should be done at the end of March next year.
Also in Dade County, crews will be upgrading pavement markings on Interstate 59 from the Alabama line to SR 136. The $260,000 project is also scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2022.
“With the weather warming up we’re looking forward to starting up more projects throughout northwest Georgia,” said GDOT District Six Engineer Grant Waldrop. “All of these projects will improve and enhance our roadways, including roads not on state routes.”
