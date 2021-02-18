Bremen City Council members on Monday approved a 14% hike in water and sewer rates following a rate increase by the Haralson County Water Authority.
The Council members had been presented with a 15% increase at their January meeting but tabled it to see how it would affect the minimum monthly bills for residents. At Monday’s meeting, City Manager Perry Hicks presented a 14% rate increase that would change the minimum bill including water, sewer and garbage from $34.66 to $37.50, an increase of $2.84.
The Haralson County Water Authority raised its water rates by 12% effective Jan. 1, and the city of Bremen purchases the majority of its water, about 400,000 gallons a day, from the Authority.
“We really don’t have a choice,” said Mayor Sharon Sewell of the increase.
The new rates will go into effect as soon after March 1 as is possible.
The last time the city raised water rates was in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.