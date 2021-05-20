A Bremen police officer was stunned with his own stun gun Sunday during what officers said was an altercation with a hotel guest.
Bremen Police Chief Keith Pesnell said that three officers were called to the Gateway Inn on Pacific Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. after a guest refused to leave.
When they arrived, the officers tried to negotiate with Al Eliezer Ferguson, 38, of Las Vegas, but he went back into the room and things turned violent, Pesnell said. When one of the officers used his stun gun on Ferguson, the man allegedly wrestled the electroshock weapon away from the officer and turned it on him, Pesnell said.
“The officer sustained no injuries,” Pesnell said. “He went to the hospital and was checked out.”
Ferguson was taken into custody with no further incident, he added.
Ferguson is facing charges including willful obstruction of law enforcement by use of threats or violence, removal of weapon from public official, criminal damage to property, interference with government property and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer when engaged in official duty.
As of Wednesday, he is still in the Haralson County Jail. No bond has been set.
