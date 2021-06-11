A Bremen man was arrested after a late-night standoff at his residents with law enforcement in connection with a shooting incident.
David James Roper, 35, of Westbrook Road is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams.
Williams said in a statement that the incident took place at around 8:45 p.m. Thursday. Deputies were sent to Westbrook Road to investigate a report of a man with gunshot wounds. Once there, they found Deon McFarling, 36, in a yard with multiple wounds.
Although seriously injured, Williams said that the victim was able to identify his shooter before being taken by air ambulance to an Atlanta hospital. Williams reported the victim’s condition as critical on Friday.
Deputies obtained a warrant charging Roper with aggravated assault and authorized a search of his home. But when deputies went to the house and tried to make contact with him, Williams said he barricaded himself inside the residence.
Williams requested the Georgia State Patrol’s SWAT unit to come to the scene and negotiations for Roper’s surrender began. After a few hour’s standoff, Williams said Roper surrendered to law enforcement.
In his statement, Williams expressed appreciation to the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Unit, Haralson Paulding Drug Task Force, the Bremen Police Department, Haralson County Fire Department and Carrollton Fire Department Hazmat team for their assistance in the case.
“Our job is to keep the citizens of our county safe, and tonight we were able to keep the scene contained and took the offender into custody,” Williams said. “I appreciate all of the support from the citizens these last few months, and I hope we will continue to work together to make Haralson County safer for everyone.”
