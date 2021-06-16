A brawl at a pub on Adamson Square on Saturday sent seven men, including five pub employees, to the county jail.
The Carrollton police department responded to a call about an active fight at the Irish Bred Pub, located at 210 Adamson Square, at around 1:15 a.m.
According to the police report, one of the pub’s security guards, Cameron Pittman, had been attempting to close the establishment when a group of men unidentified in the report only as Hispanic refused to leave.
Pittman alerted the other security guards on duty to come and assist him in getting everyone out.
A verbal altercation ensued, which turned physical. Pittman told police that one of the men “approached him and pushed him” so he pushed back, and a physical fight ensued.
The report alleges that’s when a second pub employee engaged in a separate fight with one of the men, during which, the report states, the employee knocked the man unconscious.
The fight then spread to an upstairs bar area and turned into a brawl, during which a customer identified in the report as Zachary Jones was struck in the face several times, causing a large laceration to the forehead which left his clothes covered in blood.
Other patrons of the bar then got involved, and eventually, the fight spilled into the parking lot, the report states.
Pittman advised the group of fighters that he had called 911, and all parties were then separated. Pub security returned to the establishment and didn’t let anyone back inside.
After leaving the bar the first time, the report alleges that Jones went to a friend’s vehicle and got a pistol from the glove box. The report then says that Jones tried to re-enter the pub but was stopped by a pub employee.
Meanwhile, an unidentified person described only as a Black man with dreads “approached the Pub, yelled at the employees, and then punched pub employee Andrew Njoroge in the face.” Njoroge told officers that the Black man had a pistol in his waistband.
Police began arriving on the scene as this was happening. Jones then allegedly went to the Plates restaurant across Bradley Street where police officers detained him.
Jones told police that he took the gun for protection and never intended to harm anyone with it.
When officers arrived at the scene, a witness flagged them down and provided them with two videos of the incident she said she had filmed.
Based on those videos and witness statements, police determined that pub employees Dondre Ledford, Christopher Noah, Brandon Cook, Cameron Pittman, Andrew Njoroge, and bar patrons Zavier Fields and Zackery Jones, “either provoked or engaged in the altercation.”
All were issued citations for disorderly conduct and all were taken to the Carroll County Jail. Once at the jail, Jones was taken to Tanner Medical where he was treated for his injuries.
There have been a number of similar incidents that have taken place on the Square.
In January of last year, police responded to a call involving six gunshots being fired, and one man being left unconscious, which resulted in several arrests.
Also at the beginning of this year, a New Year’s Day brawl on Adamson Square resulted in two men spending their start to 2021 in the Carroll County Jail.
According to a police department report, Carrollton officers observed a fight break out at 2 a.m. in the area of the Irish Bred Pub when multiple men started arguing, yelling, and throwing punches.
As a result of those earlier altercations, city leaders updated the alcohol ordinances in November 2018, banning residents from being on the Square with drinks past 2:30 a.m.
The last call for alcohol at the bar is at 1:30 a.m., and the establishment must be closed by 2 a.m.
