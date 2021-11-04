A couple of days following her re-election to a third term on the Bowdon City Council, Jan Johnson said she is looking forward to four more years in her leadership role in "The Friendly City."
Johnson, a multi-generation leader on the Bowdon council, was re-elected for a third term after defeating Rhonda Y. Keith by a commanding 158-67 margin in the city's Ward 1 balloting held in Tuesday's county-wide municipal elections.
"I'm proud to serve on our city council, just as my son, my dad, and my great grandfather have," Johnson said.
Johnson, who has lived almost her entire life in Bowdon, said that she was pleased with the progress that the city has made in recent years, but is looking forward to continuing improvements in the community's infrastructure.
"I am particularly interested in our city's water treatment and delivery system," she said, "but I also want to see improvements to our streets and sidewalks as well."
Johnson added that she also hopes to see continued improvement at the parks and recreation department and library.
"We are a former college town, and education is important here. I want to continue to work with the schools," she said.
The city was once the home to Bowdon College, the state's fifth chartered institution of higher learning which existed from 1857 to 1936.
Another focal point of strong interest for Johnson is getting all city offices and personnel under one roof.
"The county donated the old Bowdon Primary School to us, and we have utilized city labor and some SPLOST funds to retrofit it for our use as the Bowdon Municipal Complex," Johnson noted.
Johnson said that the council chambers and court offices are there now, but she would like to see the other city hall offices and employees moved out of the existing city hall, a building that was constructed in 1948, and into the larger structure.
"The police department particularly needs more space," she added.
