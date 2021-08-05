There’s the church and there’s the steeple; you can open the door but where are all the people?
Well, there are no people sitting in the pews of the scale model church that Bowdon shoe repairer Alton Jackson made decades ago. But there is a preacher standing behind the pulpit, the same scale of the massive wooden showstopper that will be one of the attractions of Bowdon’s Founder’s Day this Saturday.
Jackson ran a shoe store on Wood Alley for years. It was one of the last places in west Georgia where people could go to get their shoes, pocketbooks and just about anything made of leather fixed. But Jackson was also a singular craftsman, spending his spare time creating intricately detailed folk art, miniatures of wagons, chairs, and, yes, churches, that are sure to amaze visitors.
That’s the whole purpose of Bowdon’s Founder’s Day anyway — to celebrate the unique culture and history of what the townsfolk call “The Friendly City,” an event to remember Jackson and other unique folks from the past who live on in memories and tales passed from generation to generation.
The annual Founders Day Race will lead off events Saturday, Aug. 7, starting at 7:30 a.m. At 10 a.m. a vendor area behind Heritage Park will open. There will be a street dance with live music at 7:30 p.m., and the evening will be capped off with a fireworks extravaganza just after dark.
Bowdon has a long and storied history that begins in the 1820s, just after the last remaining Creek (Muscogee) people were forced from the area. It’s where a dispute between the dividing line between Georgia and Alabama almost led to America’s first civil war — until Georgia’s governor and President John Quincy Adams backed down. And in more recent times, it’s been the site of the state’s first co-ed college, a thriving cotton center with its own railroad, and later one of west Georgia’s major textile centers.
All this history can be discovered at the museum maintained by the Bowdon Area Historical Society, which, along with Bowdon Main Street, is the host of Founder’s Day. The museum is located at 105 College View St., right next to Bowdon High School (and the former site of Bowdon College, founded in 1857.)
The museum is where Founder’s Day visitors will discover Jackson’s miniature craft art. Arrayed outside the museum will be the detailed scale models of freight wagons and carriages that Jackson made from scraps of wood and the wealth of talent in his hands. The freight wagon is “driven” by two fellows with carved faces and clothes that museum personnel believe Jackson made himself.
There are also two carriages including a surrey, in which GI Joe action figures could comfortably, if not anachronistically, sit. The carriages even have metal leaf springs, just like full-sized models, that set the coaches trembling with the slightest touch.
Although the church is the showcase of the small exhibit — with its hundreds of hand-glued cedar “bricks” — there is a plow mule that deserves particular attention. Anyone with memories of plowing behind a mule will admire the leather harness work that is perfect in every detail. Fans of folk art will admire the mule itself, which looks like it came from a child’s storybook, a chubby animal that is patiently standing, waiting to be hitched to the plow.
While looking over Jackson’s craftwork, visitors should also check out some of the museum’s earlier acquisitions, each of which tell a different aspect of Bowdon’s history.
These include one of President Jimmy Carter’s suits that was specially made for him at the textile mills that once anchored Bowdon’s economy. There is also uniforms and other memorabilia related to Col. L.E. Witt, a World War II fighter pilot who flew more sorties than any other pilot during the war (he even sank a ship.) And there is a corner devoted to the old Bowdon Railway, which used a third-hand engine to shuttle between the town and Bowdon Junction, hauling passengers and freight to and from the main line.
The Founder’s Day is the town’s biggest event and draws current and former residents every year, each with their own memories and stories to tell of their own place in Bowdon’s history.
