The Bowdon City Council will delay a special election to fill the seat of Noah Steed, the recently resigned Ward 2 representative, to save city funds.
During the Monday scheduled council meeting, council members unanimously approved a special election during the November general election to fill the Ward 2 seat.
During last week's work session, council members discussed possibly holding a special election in June to fill the open position. However, Susan Pierce, clerk of the City of Bowdon, said council members felt it would cost the city too much money to do so.
In the meantime, it is not clear how Ward 2 residents will be represented on the council until the election.
Steed announced his resignation from the position on Jan. 29. Steed had only served about six months of his second term since he was sworn into office by City Attorney David Mecklin in August.
"I don't like not finishing what I started, but to do what I want, it's better outside the city council than inside," Steed said.
Steed has served Ward 2 since 2015.
Steed explained his decision on Tuesday, saying that it had to do with a zoning ordinance that prohibits the ownership of livestock and poultry within Bowdon city limits. Steed happens to own a farm within those limits.
"I found it to be an untenable paradox, serving at once as an outlaw to the city and an elected official," he said. "I felt like my position itself had become an awkward obstacle to the solution of the problem of an outdated and problematic zoning law prohibiting livestock and poultry in town that nobody, (that) I have encountered, knew about or wanted anyway, and to find out we have at least 24 other property owners also having been in violation."
Bowdon's city limit is a one-mile radius. The ordinance has been in effect since 2007.
Steed said learned about the ordinance last summer, around the time of his re-election. Steed's farm is one of 25 properties that he said unknowingly went against the city ordinance.
Steed said the ordinance is not common knowledge. Steed said that Mayor Jim Chaffin, City Manager Gary Bullock, and other council members were unaware of it until he informed them.
Since resigning from the city council, Steed provoked change on the issue after two public hearings. The city decided to lift the prohibition on Feb. 16.
Steed said the city is working toward a more comprehensive ordinance to provide light regulations for agricultural livestock and poultry practices within city limits.
"It is something that has always been in Bowdon history," Steed said. "And it's one we, including the City Council, would like to preserve."
