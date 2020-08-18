The cities of Bowdon and Temple on Monday each passed their rollback millage rates for the next fiscal year.
A millage rate is the rate that is used to calculate property tax. One “mill” is equal to one one-thousandth of a dollar of property tax, or $1 for every $1,000 of taxable value. The rollback rate is what the rate would have to be to generate the same amount of revenue as the current mileage rate.
If the millage rate were kept at the same number, rather than using the rollback rate, property taxes would increase due to higher property values. However, because the cities adopted a rollback rate, the tax rate will remain the same.
Both cities had meetings on Aug. 17 where millage rates were adopted. Because the millage rates meant there would be no effective tax increase, the cities were not required to hold three public hearings on the rate.
The rollback rate for Bowdon is 7.9420 mills, compared to the previous rate of 8.2020 mills. The city anticipates $391,543 in taxes would be levied which is a 1.18% next tax increase when compared to last year, or approximately $4,500.
A five-year tax levy shows that the rate of 7.9420 mills has been the lowest rate in Bowdon, at least since 2016.
For Temple, the rollback rate is set at 5.549 mills, compared to the previous rate of 5.598. It is estimated that there could be $809,225 total in taxes levied, which is $34,435 higher than last year, or 4.44%.
According to the five-year tax levy history, Temple has reduced its millage rate when compared to the previous year for each of the past five years.
