Bowdon officials say water issue to be fixed soon

Bowdon officials said Tuesday that discoloration of the town’s water should be cleared up within a week.
“I can assure you that our water is safe to drink and to use,” Bowdon City Manager Gary Bullock said.
Customers who draw their water from the City of Bowdon’s water facilities recently have been concerned about a discoloration problem.
Bullock explained that recent heavy rains have “boiled up” the city reservoir, Lake Tisinger, therefore changing the mineral content of the water coming into the plant.
“This is our first real issue since, December 2019,” Bullock noted.
As noted in a press release issued by the city last week, the discoloration issue was caused primarily by two events. The first was an extremely high rain event which occurred during the first week of May when the level of Lake Tisinger rose to seven feet above normal over a two day period. That, the city said, caused an increase in levels of manganese, which contributes to the discoloration.
The second event occurred on Thursday, June 17, when the relocation of the Highway 100 Bridge at Turkey Creek necessitated the withdrawing of water from the creek rather than the lake. The creek water has a higher iron and manganese content which compounded the treatment problem.
Water from a reservoir normally stays consistent for treatment, while treating the mineral content of creek water can literally change by the minute.
For example, when a heavy rain storm came through the area on Monday, Bullock said the turbidity — the measure of relative clarity of a liquid — in the creek rose by a multiple of 10 in less than an hour.
The Bowdon Water Plant, which is located off of Highway 100, a few miles north of downtown Bowdon, draws its water primarily from Lake Tisinger in the Little Tallapoosa River Watershed.
Bullock emphasized that the city has certified personnel who monitor Bowdon’s water supply and output to its customers. A commercial contractor, J & T Environmental Services, and several state entities provide assistance in maintaining Bowdon’s water treatment plant.
“J&T also provides us with operators when some of our city personnel with the water plant are on vacation,” Bullock noted.
“The Carroll County Water Authority has also been very cooperative,” he added.
In 2004 and 2010, the city had similar issues with water discoloration. In consultation with the Environmental Protection Division (EPD), Bullock said that the city is implementing treatment procedures to minimize any reoccurrence of this issue. In 2020 the city rebuilt the water plant’s filtering system.
“And we have a lot of things in the works now,” Bullock said.
The City of Bowdon currently has approximately 2,500 customers with water meters. Although the Bowdon has no external wholesale customers, it does provide water access outside the city to Highway 5 from the state line east to Antioch Church Road.
The city water department personnel includes a full-time treatment plant operator and four full-time employees in the water distribution department. Following the retirement of the previous water treatment plant superintendent in 2020, the city contracted with J&T Environmental Services to supervise running the plant.
