A homeless man was arrested Feb. 8 in Bowdon after dispatch was notified of him being armed with a baseball bat with threatening behavior towards a woman at the Petro Station on Wedowee Street.
According to the police report, Eric Lee Nunn, 38, of Bowdon, allegedly threatened a woman while holding a baseball bat and said “he was going to beat her brains out.” She was able to run from him into the Copeland Hall parking lot to get away from him.
When Officer Sam Short arrived in the area at approximately 5:48 p.m, he said in his report he observed Nunn in a black hoodie and brown pants, as described by dispatch, holding a baseball bat on the east side of Tyus Road. Short stopped his patrol car to make contact with Nunn, but he turned to walk away as Short was giving commands for him to put the bat down and stop walking, the report said.
Short said he repeated the command several times when Nunn turned around and removed his hoodie and took an offensive stance as if he was getting ready to swing the bat. According to the report, Nunn allegedly said to Short that “he was going to have to kill him.”
Short requested additional units to the scene before continuing to engage with Nunn.
Nunn allegedly walked to the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Tyus Road where two juveniles were on bicycles and took another offensive stance as if he was going to swing the bat at them.
As the juveniles fled, Nunn continued to walk as Lieutenant Randall Smith arrived. Short motioned for Smith to block Nunn’s avenue of escape with his patrol vehicle. He did so and exited his vehicle to make contact with Nunn who allegedly swung the bat at Smith in an attempt to hit him in his upper torso, per the report.
Smith discharged his taser missing with both probes. Nunn allegedly began to use the bat to hit Short’s patrol car on the hood and front bumper before darting across heavy traffic on Tyus Road into his mother’s yard on Wedowee Street, the report said.
As Nunn continued to flee, Smith was chasing him on foot advising him to stop. Short was able to pull into the driveway of the location. Smith radioed where Nunn was last seen running and gave him commands to get on the ground with his hands behind his back.
Nunn complied and was taken into custody. He was placed in the back of Chief Mark Brock’s patrol car to be transported to the jail when he allegedly began to kick the passenger door plexiglass window multiple times, according to the report.
Short drove to the municipal court to get leg restraints for Nunn with the assistance of a Carroll County deputy. Nunn was then transported to the Carroll County Jail.
Short advised the jail staff that Nunn said to him that he was going to try to harm himself once they arrived at the jail.
While on the way back to the city, Short observed a wind noise coming from the passenger rear door, the report said. When he checked the door, he saw that it was not sealed at the top being approximately one inch from sealing being bent.
The juveniles and other onlookers were located and able to give witness statements about the incident.
Nunn is still in Carroll County Jail charged with four counts of aggravated assault, interference of government property and obstructing law enforcement officers after being denied bond.
