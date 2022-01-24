The suspect of an April 2021 assault has finally been arrested.
It happened Friday in Carrollton.
On April 25, 2021 at approximately 11:34 a.m., Officer Daniel Maddox responded to apartments on South Park Street in reference to an assault. After speaking with the complainant, Maddox was advised that his daughter’s ex-boyfriend Kendric Lay, 24, of Bowdon, allegedly assaulted and raped her.
According to the incident report, the victim was gathering her child’s belongings to prepare for a custody exchange at Kroger with Lay. The victim explained to Maddox that Lay allegedly pushed open her front door and hit her in the chest with the door. He allegedly pulled out a black handgun and pointed it towards the victim.
She was able to place their daughter into a safe space in the child’s bedroom.
According to the report, Lay allegedly then instructed the victim to the back bedroom of the apartment and forced her into the closet. Per the report, Lay allegedly told the victim he would kill her if she made noise while he forced himself onto her. He allegedly strangled her during the act causing her to lose consciousness twice.
Maddox observed red marks and multiple scratches on both sides of her neck. The victim also explained that “her windpipe was hurting and that it was hard to swallow”, per the report.
