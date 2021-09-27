A Bowdon man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday in connection with a 2016 violent attack on a sleeping woman.
Corey Lee Daniel, 32, pleaded guilty on Sept. 23 to one count of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated battery in the Dec. 19, 2016 attack.
According to a release from the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office, Superior Court Judge Bill Hamrick sentenced Daniel to a 20-year term, with the first 15 years to be served in prison.
Hamrick also ordered that Daniel be banished from the Coweta Judicial Circuit, which consists of Carroll, Heard, Coweta, Troup, and Meriwether counties.
A law enforcement source told the Times-Georgian on Monday that the delay between the 2016 assault and last week’s sentence was due to two court-ordered mental evaluations of Daniel, as well as the COVID pandemic that shut down courts across the state for over a year.
According to the release issued by the DA’s office on Monday, Daniel repeatedly beat the woman as she was asleep in bed. After she fended him off, Daniel continued to assault her, striking her multiple times in the head, knocking her down and chasing her through the residence.
The victim’s screams woke the homeowners, who were able to stop the attack and Daniel fled the scene. The victim was so badly injured in the attack that she underwent surgery for a skull fracture and brain bleeding.
Daniel was arrested the following day. A law enforcement source told the newspaper that Daniel received two mental evaluations in the interim between the attack and his sentence, the first in 2017 and the second in 2019.
Lee entered his non-negotiated plea on Sept. 23 during a pre-trial proceeding for cases scheduled for this week in Superior Court, according to the release.
“The victim in this case not only suffered extreme physical injuries, but also has had to deal with continuing trauma because of this brutal attack,” District Attorney Herb Cranford said in the release. “My office remains committed to standing with victims of violence and asking the court[s] to impose substantial prison sentences for acts of violence.”
