The Carroll County Board of Commissioners on Thursday unanimously voted to approve a rollback millage rate.
In addition to levying the county tax rate, the board also approved the millage rate set previously for county schools and adopted the 2020 homestead exemptions.
The resolution adopted in a special called meeting included the Carroll County millage rate, which is set to a rollback rate of 7.668 mills. The Carroll County Schools millage rate, which is set by the school system’s Board of Education and not the Board of Commissioners, is set at 17.998 mills.
While the Board of Commissioners adopted the rollback rate, which effectively does not change individual property taxes, the Board of Education adopted the same rate as last year rather than its rollback rate.
By adopting the same rate, due to the increase in property value, the millage rate is an effective tax increase.
A millage rate is used to calculate property tax. One “mill” is equal to one one-thousandth of a dollar of property tax, or $1 for every $1,000 of taxable value. A rollback millage rate is what the rate would have to be to generate the same amount of revenue this year as was collected under the current rate.
The rollback rate of 7.668 mills is for the incorporated areas in Carroll County, as well as the unincorporated areas of Bowdon, Mount Zion, Roopville, Temple, Villa Rica, and Whitesburg of Carroll County.
The rate for the incorporated area of Carrollton of Carroll County is fixed at 6.23 mills and the rate for the incorporated area of Bremen of Carroll County is fixed at 6.439 mills.
The reduction in Carrollton and Bremen addresses fire protection provided by the county.
According to the five-year history of the levy provided by the county, it is estimated that the county would receive a total of $23,821,148 in taxes levies, which is approximately an increase of $760,269 when compared to last year.
Commissioners on Tuesday also approved a series of local homestead exemptions.
