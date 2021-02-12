A developer's appeal of Carroll County's denial for zoning permits to construct a rock quarry was rejected Thursday night.
Birmingham-based Green Rock wants to develop a quarry and construction aggregate facility near Whitesburg on Black Dirt Road. The development is estimated to be a $20 million investment.
The county, however, denied permits the project needs to go forward, so Green Rock appealed that decision to the Carroll County Board of Appeals.
For nearly three and a half hours Thursday, the panel heard from attorneys for both the county and the developer. Residents also voiced their concerns about how the quarry might impact their quality of life.
The Board of Appeals then voted 4-1 to uphold the county’s decision in November to deny the quarry developer’s zoning compliance certificate and its application to build an office trailer on site. The vote means that Green Rock will now move forward with a lawsuit filed in December against the Carroll County Board of Commissioners.
Green Rock’s proposal received opposition from Whitesburg residents, the city’s mayor, at least one county commissioner, the Coweta Board of Commissioners and the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, an environmental organization that works to protect the nearby river.
Green Rock was represented by Atlanta attorneys Scott Peters and Mary Ellen Lighthiser from the Schreeder, Wheeler and Flint law firm. Carroll County Community Development Director Ben Skipper and County Planner Janet Hyde were represented by Avery Jackson, a county attorney.
“Green Rock has a vested right to use the agriculturally zoned property to move minerals and natural resources,” Peters said.
Peters told the Board that the county also changed the county’s buffer requirements from the boundaries of the property from 200 feet to 1,000 feet, which he said made the 360-acre property “completely unusable.” He added Green Rock would comply with a 400-foot buffer.
“As you shrink everything down, you get to a point where it’s just impossible to use,” Peters said. “What the county has done intentionally is created supposedly an ability to do something that no one can do.”
He also told the panel that the county has “frustrated” the Development of Regional Impact (DRI) process, which every mining operation must go through to get approval from the state.
Up until August, the developer could build the mining operation on the property, which was zoned agricultural.
But the Carroll County Board of Commissioners amended the county’s zoning ordinance during its Aug. 4 meeting at the request of District 5 Commissioner Ernest Reynolds. This action effectively banned mining operations in these districts by transferring that language from the definition of agricultural zones to the industrial zones within the county.
Green Rock also applied with the state Department of Natural Resources for a surface mining permit in August, but Jackson said it was rejected by that department because it was incomplete. The division needed a letter that says their operation is allowed on the property and, without it, the developer cannot receive a surface mining permit.
Green Rock filed its application for the zoning certificate on Nov. 11 with the county’s community development office. That certificate, along with the building permit for an office trailer at the proposed quarry, was denied by Skipper on Nov. 18.
Jackson said that, before Nov. 11, Green Rock had not filed any applications for any permits or zoning compliance. He told the Board of Appeals that Skipper performed his duties as the county’s community development director and denied Green Rock’s zoning compliance certificate based on what the zoning ordinance said in November.
“Because of those changes that were made in August, when Mr. Skipper received Green Rock’s application, he looked at the zoning ordinance at the time, saw that the words ‘rock quarry’ were a conditional use in industrial zoning, [and] he saw that Green Rock’s property was zoned in the agricultural zoning district,” Jackson said. “He said, ‘you can’t do a rock quarry in an agricultural zoning district’ because the language of the ordinance expressly says it is allowed in industrial zones, so he denied their application based on the text.”
