The Suggins Brothers, a renowned Bluegrass band, will be performing at the Ashbrook Senior Living Facility on Sunday, July 25.
The performance will be on the lawn of the facility, located at 75 Herrell Road, Villa Rica. The event will begin at 2:30 p.m., and will last for approximately two hours.
According to Activities Director Regina Cummins, Mike Gibbs, lead vocalist and guitarist of the band, offered to do the performance for his mother-in-law, Ann Griggs, who happens to be a resident at Ashbrook.
“Ann is the focal point of this entire event,” said Cummins. “If it wasn’t for Ann, we would not have had this fantastic opportunity for the residents and the community.”
During the performance, guests will be able to purchase barbecue plates catered by Phat Phil’s of Temple. Each plate costs $8.
“Phil is not just a cook in a restaurant,” said Activities Director Regina Cummins. “He is a classically trained chef. Everything on the menu will be fresh and handmade. Phil smokes the barbecue himself, and even hand cuts the fries.”
The Suggins Brothers are known nationally and have been performing bluegrass music for over 30 years.
The first bluegrass festival was held in Fincastle, Virginia, in 1965. Carlton Haney, From Reidsville, North Carolina is credited with envisioning and producing this first weekend-long bluegrass festival.
In 1985, The Suggins Brothers took the stage for the first time at Hammy Mountain Music Park in Baldwin, Georgia. The show was high energy and the band received a double encore for their first effort.
During an interview with the Times-Georgian, Cummins described bluegrass music as a blend of country, western, and gospel sounds.
It is a genre that developed in the Appalachian region of the U.S. Unlike mainstream country music, bluegrass is traditionally still played on acoustic stringed instruments. Notes are anticipated, in contrast to laid-back blues where notes are behind the beat.
“It’s really soulful music and heartfelt,” said Cummins. “It’s all about the words of the songs. It’s deep roots of traditional American music.”
Since the beginning of their career, the Suggins Brothers have traveled many miles. They have shared the bill with top national acts such as Doyle Lawson, Jim and Jesse, Ralph Stanley, and Earl Scruggs, just to name a few.
Now, their music is heard on many different platforms, such as Spotify, Youtube, Amazon Music, and Apple Music.
“Don’t miss this,” said Cummins. “You will not get another chance to see this band perform free anywhere else at all — or ever.”
