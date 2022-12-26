Baby Blakely Grace Jones arrived to this world asleep on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. She is the daughter of Taylor Jones and Elexus Jones.
The family will hold
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Baby Blakely Grace Jones arrived to this world asleep on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. She is the daughter of Taylor Jones and Elexus Jones.
The family will hold
a private service in honor of Baby Blakely Grace Jones.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.