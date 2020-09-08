Tanner Health System are constructing “The Birches,” a six-acre senior living facility in Villa Rica.
The senior living facility is “an entirely new, comprehensive concept in senior living,” according to Tanner officials.
The health system first announced in 2018 that it was preparing to expand into senior living and began planning to construct multiple senior living campuses, to be located in communities Tanner currently serves.
“The project is a unique venture for a health system, expanding seamless health and wellness services to people looking to live longer, more active lives,” said a press release from the health system.
The Birches will be located on a nearly six-acre site next to the Tanner at Mirror Lake medical office building along Permian Way.
The site will consist of 61 total apartments, including 36 assisted-living apartments and 25 memory care apartments. Residents will have access to Tanner’s extensive wellness services as well as a variety of amenities.
Residents can choose from either single-bedroom or studio apartments and will have access to an on-site movie theater, salon, restaurant-style dining, fitness and activity rooms, concierge services and more.
Additionally, “all residents will enjoy chef-prepared meals each day, enriching activities, outings to local shopping centers and social events, and around-the-clock access to nursing and other healthcare professionals.”
There are private and semi-private apartments for memory care patients, as well as a private enclosed courtyard, restaurant-style dining and access to holistic, specialized services to treat cognitive impairments.
“The project is unique in the senior living market. Most senior living communities are stand-alone developments, but The Birches will be fully incorporated into a full-service regional health system, overcoming one of the greatest challenges for senior living residents: access to medical care,” said the release.
The health system also expects that the new site will provide an economic boost and will create jobs for the community, since it will be needing clinical staff, environmental services professionals, culinary staff and others.
“The Birches at Villa Rica will create opportunities for people at all skill levels — stable, dependable careers with competitive benefits. Just the type of careers our region needs,” said Loy Howard, president and CEO of Tanner.
Construction is underway and is anticipated to be completed by Summer 2021, and leasing of the units will begin in late Fall 2020.
