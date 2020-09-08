A Douglas County deputy butted heads with a goat recently when a routine call went b-a-a-d.
The deputy, after stopping at a residence to serve some civil papers decided to leave her car door open. When she turned around, she saw a goat inside her patrol car, happily munching on some of her papers.
Her bodycam video, posted Friday on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, shows that when the deputy encountered the hungry animal, she hoofing over to her patrol car.
Now a scapegoat for the damaged papers, the animal needed to be removed. However, the animal was not kidding around and remained in the vehicle despite the deputy’s’ best attempts to serve her notice of eviction.
The deputy can be seen in the video trying to remove the animal, but unable to bully the billy goat away she settled on telling it, “Get out! Go! Come on!”
The goat, deciding enough was enough, began to butt heads with the deputy, knocking her to the ground. She was uninjured, however, and the goat retreated, with its horns held high and a half-eaten document.
“At the end of the day we all got a little laugh out of it and we hope you do as well,” the sheriff’s office Facebook post said.
In the end, neither the goat or the deputy were charged.
