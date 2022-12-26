Billie Robinson

Billie Francis Styles Robinson passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, from natural causes. She goes to her heavenly home to join the family she so dearly loved for 95 years.

Born and raised in the Indian Creek community, she was a lifelong member of the Indian Creek Baptist Church where she’ll be laid to rest on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m.

