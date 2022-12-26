Billie Robinson

Billie Francis Styles Robinson passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, from natural causes. She goes to her heavenly home to join the family she so dearly loved for 95 years.
Born and raised in the Indian Creek community, she was a lifelong member of the Indian Creek Baptist Church where she’ll be laid to rest on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m.
Friends, neighbors and surviving family members remember Billie as being the absolute sweetest soul to ever visit our world. Billie was known for her gentle humor, humble bearing, astounding cooking skills and an evergreen thumb. Her award winning yardscaping, tasteful flower beds and astounding ability to keep ferns large and lush was a lifelong passion.
The eldest of three, Billie grew into womanhood on a small but successful family farm along Highway 100, recalling the days when that busy thoroughfare was still a simple dirt road connecting groups of sharecroppers to the busy marketplace that was downtown Bowdon in the earlier part of the 20th Century.
Both of her parents eventually became laborers within the town’s textile industry and Billie learned the value of a dollar and the importance of being thrifty early on. While married, she was always an independent woman who managed her own life and affairs with admirable efficiency. Never blessed with children of her own, she considered her niece and nephews to be her own children and treated them accordingly.
Billie worked as a nurse, health care professional and administrator at Tanner Hospital in Carrollton, Bowdon Hospital and Carrollton Manor where she lived out her last days among friends and peers.
Her home was fastidious and warm, much like herself, always happy to have a visitor to share the afternoon sun in her car porch and front yard. Her table overflowed with a healthy bounty, especially during the holidays. Her turkey, dressing and gravy and deliciously rich homemade pies top dozens of local “favorite food ever” lists and nobody ever left her table without a final helping being heaped on their plate with the familiar refrain of “You haven’t eaten a bite” ringing through the room.
Rarely traveling beyond the boundaries of the land she cherished and called home, she greatly enjoyed the tales of the greater world brought to her by others. She was one of the best listeners God ever graced us with.
A woman who naturally practiced biblical principles, harsh, judgmental words never crossed her lips. She was immensely satisfied with a simple day-to-day routine and would spend many hours in quiet contemplation and prayer for her loved ones in her living room where the television would rarely be turned on, much less left on, to drone about the bad news of the day which she roundly disregarded.
She was an immensely gentle soul who will be sorely missed by all those who knew her.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents, Perry Styles Sr. and Katherine Styles; her brother, Perry “PO” Styles Jr.; her sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Jerry Striplin.
She is survived by her niece, Diane Styles Smith, and her nephews, Jeff Styles and Michael Striplin.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Indian Creek Baptist Church. Prior to the services, the family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. till the funeral hour.
Honorary pallbearers will be her great nieces and nephews, Eli and Lucas Durham-Styles, Payton Snider and Anna Smith, and Jeremy and Justin Striplin, and all of her friends and neighbors on Dogwood Lane. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
