Marissa Ramos, a native Spanish speaker, joined the Carrollton city school district this Fall to serve as a bilingual parent liaison.
Ramos said that this is her first year serving in that role.
“Over the past 12 years, I worked as a Museum Educator in art museums in Puerto Rico and Spain,” said Ramos.
“During those years, I had inspiring moments engaging and supporting families from diverse cultural heritages.”
As a parent liaison, Ramos works to help build relationships and increase engagement with Spanish-speaking families.
“My goal is to support, inspire, educate, and encourage our families as a valued component in their children’s educational success,” said Ramos.
Ramos is originally from Puerto Rico. She received a Master’s of Arts degree in Museum Studies (Curatorial Studies) from the University of Navarra (UNAV) in Pamplona, Spain.
During her time at the UNAV, Ramos said she took seminars and courses in Cultural Community projects in Education led by Ruth Sapsed, director of Cambridge Curiosity and Imagination in Arts at the University of Cambridge, England and Carmen Urpi, professor at the School of Education and Psychology at the University of Navarra.
She received her Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez, Campus.
“I took some courses in Principles of Education on Social Foundation of Education and Philosophical Education Development,” said Ramos.
Although this is her first time serving in this capacity, Ramos said that being available to help and support families from similar backgrounds as her family has been a great joy.
“I have always enjoyed community service and working with others,” said Ramos. “Being a parent of a Trojan student and a wife of a Spanish teacher at CHS has helped me in my role, and is an experience we want to share with others.
“The greatest joy of being a bilingual parent liaison is having the opportunity to contribute and support our families from the Carrollton City Schools community; the Trojan Nation.”
Ramos said she is passionate about Latin American culture, heritage, language, and values.
“This knowledge and my personal background help me understand the parent’s perspective and better support them and the education of their children,” said Ramos.
Ginger Harper, director of federal programs, said that Ramos has been a great addition to the district.
“I am looking forward to seeing Marissa grow in her role as a bilingual parent liaison,” said Harper.
“She will help support parents by being culturally responsive and serving as a bridge between our families and the Carrollton City Schools community.”
Ramos told the Times-Georgian on Monday that it has been a fantastic learning experience for her. She also said that she is excited to have the opportunity to Spanish-speaking parents navigate and learn ways to be involved with their children at school.
“Carrollton City Schools has a diverse body of students,” said Ramos. “Nourishing cultural sensitivity in our school community will help encourage our parents to get involved.
“And I am passionate about supporting the Spanish-speaking families in our district.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.