The Bigfoot Brothers in Carroll County parks finally have been named — Hyde and Zeek.
A naming contest concluded on Monday, where five online entries were voted on for the brothers’ names.
Hyde and Zeek was the first place winner, submitted by April Sinyard, according to the Carroll County Facebook page, and the runner up was “Darrell & Daryl” submitted by Autumn Johnson Willis. Five people submitted “Darrell & Daryl,” which was the same second-place entry, and so the winner was picked at random.
The other three entries in the running were “Larry and Harry,” “Willie & Waylon,” and “Lester & Earl.”
As winners, the first and second place contestants will receive a prize that includes a park pass, which is good for one-year access to all the Carroll County parks. Five rounds of putt-putt golf and a custom gift basket are also part of the prize.
The brothers are described by parks department officials as fun-loving and, as you might expect given their names “Hyde & Zeek,” they are the ultimate hide-and-seek champions.
But if you are wandering through the county’s parks and happen to spot one of the “Bigfeet,” park staff encourages you to post your sighting on social media with the hashtag squatchincarrollparks.
COVID-19 has prevented the parks from providing the usual fun and interactive activities during the Spring and Summer seasons, so the naming contest was introduced as a substitute.
The parks closed in the early days of the pandemic, but have been open since May. However, many facilities are still unavailable in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
