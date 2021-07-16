An addition and renovation to the front of the Carrollton City Hall on Bradley Street could take several months.
According to City Manager Tim Grizzard, bids for the work will be opened on Tuesday, July 27 at 10 a.m., but a date on the initiation of the work is pending.
The renovation portion of the project will consist of removing existing storefront window systems on three sides of the building and replacing them with steel lintels, new storefront aluminum glazing and metal panels. The existing vertical stucco portions of the building will also receive new storefront aluminum glazing.
As for the new addition, it will consist of a ground level addition of 900-1,000 square feet, complete with green roof deck system accessible from the second level. The ground level structure is designed to accommodate a future second and third level addition, but will not be part of the initial scope of work.
Also, the existing site will receive additional storm drainage and new hardscape.
According to Grizzard, the interior renovations will be self-performed by city staff and others under their supervision.
“During the renovation, there will be some temporary changes in regard to public transacting business at city hall,” Grizzard noted.
“We will continue to accept water bill payments at the existing drive-through window, but when it comes to business licenses and building permits, people will need to go a block down the street to the Bradley Street Depot during this time period,” he explained.
More detailed information will be announced prior to the beginning of construction.
