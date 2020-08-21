New students on campus weren’t the only things buzzing at the University of West Georgia recently when a swarm of bees was found and relocated to the university apiary.
UWG Housing maintenance staff noticed a large group of bees had taken up residence in a tree at The Village and local pest control experts only offered options that would destroy the bees.
Rather than kill the important pollinators the staff brought in some other local experts to expertly move the bees.
Dr. Greg Payne and Dr. Andrew Edelman of the UWG Biology Department were able to review photos of the and determine that the bees were in a swarm and were looking for a new hive.
The bees had started building on a branch, which is rare as they normally seek out crevices for the hive. Honeycomb was already being built when they are found.
After gathering safety equipment, ladders and tree trimming sheers, Payne and Edelmanmet went on their mission with Housing Maintenance staff. Since the swarm was on a branch, it was just a matter of snipping off the branch and safely collecting them.
The bees were gathered and relocated to a remote location on campus where they can continue to live on campus pollinating the trees, shrubs, and flowers.
The dimension of the hive was a couple feet long and is now one of now seven different hives in the apiary. The university apiary was started a few years ago as both an outreach program and as a teaching tool.
Some students have been tasked with the assignment of doing this weekend’s Georgia Great Pollinator Census, which is a two-day event that counts the number of pollinators in Georgia. Those numbers are reported to the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, which organizes the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.