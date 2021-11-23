This holiday season, students at Big Blue Marble Academy will partner with Samaritan’s purse to fill shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene items for their Operation Christmas Child.
Samaritan’s Purse is an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization that provides aid to people in physical need as a key part of its Christian missionary work.
With the goal of assembling 1,250 shoeboxes, Big Blue Marble Academy (BBMA) students gathered boxes to gear up for National Collection Week during Nov. 15 through Nov. 19, where school directors, with the help of the students delivered them to nearby collection sites.
“Operation Christmas Child is a Samaritan’s Purse Program, that was a perfect fit for BBMA Heart Projects, commencing in 2014,” said Donna Whittaker, Vice President of Curriculum and Education at BBMA.
Whittaker said that the academy incorporates Operation Christmas Child into its curriculum each year.
“All BBMA schools participate,” said Whittaker. “Families and local business also donate items as well.”
Whittaker told the Times-Georgian on Tuesday that the schools order the boxes from Samaritan’s Purse, collects donated items, then fills the boxes.
“All boxes vary based on donations,” said Whittaker.
Once the boxes have been completed, Whittaker said the school delivers the boxes to Samaritan’s Purse collection sites during National Collection Week, which is the third week in November.
“Samaritan’s Purse has more than 4,500 drop-off sites throughout the country,” said Whittaker. “And after we have assembled the boxes, Samaritan’s Purse distributes them to children worldwide.”
Whittaker told the Times-Georgian on Tuesday that this program is a perfect example of BBMA’s service learning curriculum.
“Supporting young children on their journey to becoming caring, compassionate, and responsive members of society is one of the chief goals of early childhood education,” said Whittaker. “Service learning is a method of teaching which combines service and learning goals that reinforce and enhance one another.
“It provides opportunities for young learners to make important connections between curricular content, early learning standards, and their world. The practice promotes social responsibility, positive leadership, problem-solving, empathy, and compassion.”
