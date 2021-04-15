Villa Rica City Manager Tom Barber was re-hired for another year Tuesday by the City Council.
Barber, who was initially hired by the city in 2017, is now the longest-serving City Manager in more than a decade. Before he came to the city, the city had gone through eight city managers within the previous 10 years.
The council voted unanimously to continue Barber’s contract with the city during Tuesday’s regular monthly council meeting and following an executive session. When the council reconvened, the members approved a one-year contract with a salary of $150,000, plus a $650 per month car allowance. The contract goes into effect on May 1.
Barber has proved to be a popular figure within the city’s administration and government, noted for his long-range planning. Both former Mayor Jeff Reese and current Mayor Gil McDougal have praised his abilities.
During Barber’s term, the city’s finances have experienced a turnaround, even though it required three successive hikes in city residents’ water fees. The city’s water and sewer and sanitation funds, which are supposed to be self-sustaining, had been operating in the red before Barber’s arrival, borrowing money from the city’s general fund and other sources to meet their expenses. This had the effect of preventing the city from tackling some of its long-term infrastructure issues.
According to financial data presented during Tuesday’s council meeting, both the water-sewer and sanitation departments continued to show positive numbers in February.
Barber has also presented the council with a 20-year plan for dealing with those infrastructure issues, based on sustained growth that will add to the city’s tax digest. He has also presided over the creation of the city’s first Tax Allocation District (TAD) that is designed to spur development along a road connection between the Mirror Lake subdivision and downtown, a plan that could fundamentally alter the city’s central business district.
The city manager runs the day-to-day operations of the city and supervises all department heads.
Barber came to Villa Rica after serving as administrator for the City of Fairburn in Fulton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.