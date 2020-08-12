With Tuesday’s primary runoff wrapped up, the next election for west Georgia voters will be the Nov. 3 general election, 82 days from today.
The race for Carroll County State Court judge ended Tuesday, as Carrollton attorney Erica Tisinger won the race to succeed retiring Judge Robert Sullivan. But the winners in the two other races now advance to November to face their partisan counterparts.
Tyler Smith is now the Republican candidate for House District 18, after winning Tuesday with 51.32% of the total votes. District 18 is split between Carroll County and Haralson County, and while Smith only secured 658 votes in Carroll County, he won 3,113 votes in Haralson county, putting him in the lead for the total race over his opponent, Cason Hightower.
Montenia Edwards, after facing opponent Triana James, won the Democratic runoff for state Senate District 30. District 30 is split between Carroll, Douglas, and Paulding counties.
Edwards won 55.45% of the total votes, with 1,257 votes in Carroll County, 309 in Paulding County, and 404 in Douglas County.
The results have yet to be certified by the elections boards, but were reported on the website of the Secretary of State.
Out of the 71,665 registered voters for District 30 in Carroll County, there were 2,375 ballots cast, or a little over 3% of voters. There were 1,085 of those votes cast via absentee ballots and 606 advanced votes, according to the election summary report from the Carroll County Board of Elections.
For District 18 voters in Carroll County, there were 20,145 registered voters and 2,353 votes cast, or 11.68% of voters. There were 532 absentee and 830 early votes.
The countywide State Court race had 81,428 registered voters, and there were 12,264 votes cast, or approximately 15% of votes. There were 3,673 absentee votes and 3,080 early votes.
Looking ahead to November, Smith will now compete against Democratic candidate Pat Rhudy, who also chairs the Carroll County Democratic Party.
Edwards will face the current incumbent for the District 30 seat, Sen. Mike Dugan, who is also serves as the Georgia Senate Majority Leader.
Nine of the Carroll County races on the November ballot will have a single name, the candidates having had no opposition during the June 9 primary.
candidates who had no opposition
Michelle Morgan, chairman of the county Board of Commissioners; Montrell McClendon, District 1 county commissioner; Tommy Lee, District 3 county commissioner; Ernest Reynolds, District 5 county commissioner; Alan J. Lee, clerk of Superior Court; Keith Hancock, coroner; Terry Langley, Sheriff; Michael Crawford, county surveyor, and Vickie Bearden, tax commissioner.
The voter registration deadline is 30 days prior to the election, so any changes that need to be made should be done by that deadline.
Voting information can be updated one of several ways, either at the Department of Drivers Services when obtaining a new driver’s license; online at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov, or in person at the Election Office; Public Assistance Offices (DFACS); the Department of Public Health; United States military recruitment Offices; public libraries, public schools, along with the offices of county and municipal clerks.
In order to register, a person must be 17 ½ year-old to submit an application, be a resident of the county where they are registering, and a citizen of the United States. A person cannot register to vote if they are serving a felony sentence in which the first offender, nolo contendere pleas, or conditional discharge do not apply.
