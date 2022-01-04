Sometimes the worst of times brings out the worst in people.
Such is often the case even during the aftermath of natural disasters such as the tornado that carved a 2.5 mile, 50-100 yard wide path through a portion of northern Carroll County late Friday afternoon and damaged several homes.
Before affected homeowners could crank up their chainsaws many victims were getting phone calls and hearing knocks on their front doors from people offering a variety of repair and cleanup services. Some were legitimate, but many could have been “storm chase scams,” a term used in a posting on the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office website which alerts residents to be prepared to be contacted by such individuals.
“Unfortunately, the aftermath of a crisis also brings out contractors taking advantage of those who have already been victimized,” the post noted.
A homeowner who lives near Temple and suffered damage to his home told the Times-Georgian earlier this week that he had both unsolicited visits and calls within a few hours after the tornado hit from contractors who wanted to provide him with estimates to repair the storm damage to his home.
In such instances, citing the Better Business Bureau, the sheriff’s office warned residents of out-of-town contractors coming into the area looking to get their business on home repairs.
Even if the contractors aren’t running a scam, the sheriff’s office noted in its warning, “They may lack the proper licensing for your area, offer quick fixes, or make big promises they can’t deliver.”
The post also noted that local contractors can unwittingly get roped into scams by “storm chasers” who offer to pay local construction companies substantial amounts of money to use the business’ established name, reputation and phone number.
“They masquerade as a local business, collect the insurance money and then move on, leaving the real business to deal with unsatisfied customers due to bad workmanship, unfinished work, or unfulfilled warranties,” the post stated.
Also in its news release, the sheriff’s office provided four tips to homeowners who suffer storm damage to their home and other property:
- contact your insurance company
- do your research (visit www.BBB.org)
- resist high pressure sales — if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is
- do not sign over
- insurance checks to contractors
Another suggestion, although not mentioned in the release, would be for the homeowner to get references from known sources who can verify and endorse the dependability and the quality of work provided by a contractor who may be hired to perform the work.
One homeowner who suffered storm damage, but who did not want to be identified for obvious reasons, said that he heard a knock on his door late Saturday morning following the Friday night storm.
“I had just come in from putting one of those blue tarps on my roof to patch an area where several shingles had been blown off,” he said, “and I heard a knock on my front door. It was a guy who offered to give me an estimate to fix my roof.”
“After I asked him for specific information on his business and for references, he said he had to go make a call. He didn’t come back.”
The United Way lists on its website a list of of red flags that you are dealing with a scammer and not a legitimate business:
- one-day only discounts
- aggressive sales pitches
- requirement of up-front payment
- you’ve never heard of the company and it does not have a local, physical address
- the business cannot produce a business license or written information about the company
- they don’t have references, but offer vague endorsements from neighbors
Other suggestions noted by the United Way include:
- never hire a contractor on the spot
- always get a written, itemized estimate that you read closely before signing and making any kind of payment
- although some contractors require a deposit, do not make a payment until the materials needed to complete the job are delivered to your home
- some con artists pose as government officials (Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Homeland Security, etc.) who seek personal identification information — always
- ask for official identification and specific local contact information
- other storm scammers who pose as representatives of an insurance company or claims adjuster may appear after a disaster — ask for identification, scrutinize it closely and call your known insurance company representative for confirmation
According to Ashley Hulsey, communications director for Carroll County government, although there had been no reports of storm scams as of Monday afternoon, the purpose of the Sheriff’s Office post on its website was to serve as a “preemptive measure to let our citizens know that these things occur and to be aware.”
