There are no apparent injuries after a shooting just outside of Bremen on Wednesday, law enforcement said.
Haralson County deputies responded to a call about an accident on Centerpoint Road off of U.S. 78 after 1 p.m. They arrived to find two abandoned pickup trucks in the road, said Sheriff Stacy Williams.
“Right now we just have limited information,” Williams said. “We canvassed the neighborhood and nobody’s been able to give us any information.”
What they do know is that someone in at least one truck shot at the other truck and then the people in both trucks ran away leaving the vehicles in the road.
“One group went this way and one group went that way and we haven’t been able to find them,” Williams said. “It’s just crazy.”
The identification in the vehicles does not match the vehicle it was found in, he said. We’re continuing to investigate, Williams said.
