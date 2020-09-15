The Neva Lomason Memorial Library in Carrollton will be open to the public on Monday.
“We are very excited to be able to welcome the community back to the gorgeous new Neva,” said Jeremy Snell, director of the West Georgia Regional Library System. “The author Jorge Luis Borges said: ‘I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of a library,’ and I feel that Neva Lomason definitely exemplifies that ideal for the Carrollton and Carroll County communities.”
The library has been closed for months while a massive renovation and expansion project has been underway.
During this week’s city council meeting, Mayor Betty Cason announced that the newly renovated downtown Carrollton library is scheduled to open its doors to the public within a week.
Snell said the public will be allowed to enter the building on Monday. Visitors will have access to the library’s 96,000 books and new features that include a dedicated computer lab, adult space, teen area, kids area, and study rooms.
Even though the library has been closed, it has offered online and phone assistance to check out books Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This week, Snell said library personnel continues to complete finishing touches on the building before Monday.
The $5.3 million project was scheduled to be opened before the end of 2019, but Snell said additional modifications to the building had to be made. He added the project had cost $5 million so far in June, according to earlier articles.
The reopening of the library was also delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent shutdown of area businesses, and the requirement that most people shelter in place to curb the spread of the virus.
In June, Snell said that new shelving for the facility had been late in arriving. That shelving was sourced through a state agency that was not allowed to deliver or install during April.
The building, which was originally built in 1967, had been renovated twice before, in 1976 and 1993. The recent renovation added 10,000 square feet to the formerly 18,000-square foot building, and some reconfiguration of the building, specifically the front entrances from the existing parking lot and Rome Street.
Bas-relief sculptures made by Carrollton artist Julian Harris are on the west side of the building.
Renovations did require expanding the footprint of the building, and the facility’s administrative offices were part of the first phase of construction and completed in May 2019.
Michael Rickman, a Carrollton architect, and Carrollton-based construction company Ra-Lin oversaw the project.
Meanwhile, the Bowdon, Mt. Zion, Villa Rica, Temple, and Whitesburg libraries are open to the public, and each location is accepting returns and offers touch-free pickup.
