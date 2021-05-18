Asher Ayers wins state at FFA Competition

A Central Middle School student, Ashton Ayers, has won state in the Small Specialty Animal Production Division at the Georgia Future Farmers of America (FFA) Middle School Record Book Award Program.
Central Middle established its FFA Chapter in the fall of 2019, and since then members of the chapter have been named state finalists each time they have competed.
For this specific competition, students had to set goals, work on their project, invest time and money, and keep their records from April 1-March 15 of the following year. At the conclusion of the record book year, students had to fill out a 13-page application in which they reported their accomplishments, skills learned, descriptions of the project, time logs, income and expense logs, and photos for evidence.
Ayers created his own honey bee operation. His initial goal is to produce and sell high quality honey. In order to achieve this goal he has been reproducing new bee hives off the one he first created by using a process in which he takes the queen bee and puts it into a new frame where it can attract other bees and reproduce.
This year, the competition consisted of nine categories: Power Structure and Technical Systems, Agricultural Sales (Marketing and Services), Natural Resource Systems, Horticulture, Livestock, Poultry, Crop Production, Small Specialty Animal Production, and Home and Community Development Leadership.
“I have had students who, because of our program, now recognize what they want to do as a career,” said Central Middle agricultural educator Lucas Brock. “I have had many other members start agriculture based projects at home because of something they have become interested in as a result of our program.
“Whatever it may be, I ultimately hope that our FFA Chapter helps students develop a desire to serve others through the countless opportunities they have received in chapter activities that benefits our chapter members, our school, and our community.”
The FFA program has proved to provide students with an education in agriculture, science, technology, and leadership, all while providing opportunities for hands-on application of knowledge and skills.
“Everything we do as a chapter is geared to helping mold our students at Central Middle School into the future of our communities, state and country,” said Brock.
“Whether it is teaching them about where their food comes from so that they can be more knowledgeable consumers, helping students understand how to become more sustainable agriculturalists, or giving them opportunities to develop leadership characteristics such as extemporaneous speaking skills, it is our goal as a FFA Chapter to help students become the best versions of themselves so that they can excel in a global world.”
