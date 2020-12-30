As rain dampens New Year's Eve, only one event will welcome 2021

As the sun sets on 2020, the kick-off to 2021 will be met with rainy skies all New Year’s weekend.
Showers are likely throughout the three-day weekend, with the night of New Year’s Eve seeing a 70% chance of rain and temperatures as low as 56 degrees Fahrenheit and as high as 61 degrees.
New Year’s Day has a chance of rain as high as 90%, with that percentage lowering slightly to a 20% chance of thunderstorms by the evening. It will be slightly warmer, with a high of 67 degrees Fahrenheit and a low of 46 degrees.
As the weekend continues, the chance of rain lowers to 20-30% on Saturday, but so does the temperature, with the high on Sunday being 50 degrees Fahrenheit and the low dipping below freezing. Saturday will be warmer with a high of 61 degrees.
The traditional celebrations that normally accompany the ringing in of a new year have been canceled throughout west Georgia — with a single exception, although that event will not take place on New Year’s Eve.
Carrollton and Villa Rica had earlier canceled their traditional New Year’s events because of the coronavirus pandemic. Even the noted Possum Drop in Tallapoosa was canceled.
But those who want to celebrate can travel to Buchanan in Haralson County on the evening of Jan. 2 for the revival of the Bell Tower Bash. The event had been scheduled for tonight, but was moved on account of the weather.
The name is a nod to the Bell Tower on the old Haralson County Courthouse on the Buchanan Square, where the event will take place.
The Bash is a return to an event that alternated every other year with the Possum Drop for several years, said Tina Southern, a member of the planning committee. About 13 years ago, Tallapoosa decided to schedule the Possum Drop every year and the Bell Tower Bash was discontinued, she said.
“This is actually the 20th anniversary of the first Bell Tower Bash,” Southern said.
There will be festivities from 5 p.m. into the night at the Historic Buchanan Courthouse, with food trucks, a hometown market, and live music at 5 p.m. by Groove Gypsies and later, fireworks at 9 p.m.
Gateway-Beacon Editor Laura Camper contributed reporting for this article.
