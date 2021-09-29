As numbers inch down, Tanner offers booster

Tanner Health System announced on Wednesday that it will be expanding access to the newly approved Pfizer COVID-19 booster — a third shot at two upcoming vaccination events in Carrollton.
The clinics will be held Tuesday, Oct. 5, and Wednesday, Oct. 6 at North Point Baptist Church, 1400 Cedar St.in Carrollton.
First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will also be available for those 12 and older according to a Tanner press release.
The release also outlined the guidelines for eligibility for the third Pfizer booster shot which follows guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Pfizer booster will be available for people who completed the initial Pfizer two-shot series at least six months ago — in January, February or March — and meet the following requirements:
- Age 65 or older
- Immunocompromised
- At risk of COVID-19 exposure, including healthcare workers
The vaccine events come on the heels of the latest numbers released by Tanner Health System on Tuesday.
Those include a dozen COVID-19 patients remaining on ventilators across Tanner's facilities: one vaccinated, another partially vaccinated. The other 10 are unvaccinated.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital has gone down from last week from 84 to 65.
The number of deaths in the hospital have also increased from 161 since Feb. 2021 to 180 being reported as of this week.
Occupancy in Tanner's hospitals has also gone down in a week. Bremen now stands at 75% compared to 78%, while Carrollton is down four percentage points in just a week. Villa Rica is still by far the most overcrowded, even though they dropped 11 percentage points. Wedowee in east Alabama is still at 47%, a drop of six percentage points.
According to Tanner’s press release, anyone interested in the vaccinations are asked to bring a state-issued photo ID — such as a driver’s license — to prove their age and in-state residency. Anyone younger than 18 should come with a parent or guardian who can consent to vaccination.
A brief health screening questionnaire must be completed prior to the vaccination, and everyone must wait for at least 15 minutes after the vaccination to be observed for any possible — and very rare — adverse reactions.
Tanner officials added that people who received either the Moderna or J&J vaccines should wait for further announcements regarding the approval of those booster shots.
