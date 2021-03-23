Due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control — namely the weather — the return of the Art Takeover in downtown Carrollton Thursday is going to take place all indoors.
“There’s no way we can do it outside (at Adamson Square),” said Tim Chapman, superintendent of arts for the Carrollton Center for the Arts. “The weather’s going to be too bad. We are basically moving it all from the quad to the Arts Center. There’s not much we can do about it.”
However, organizers for the Art Takeover had an alternate plan in place in the event of inclement weather, and Chapman said they were watching the forecasts daily. According to weather.com’s forecast for the evening of March 25 on Tuesday, thunderstorms are likely with a few severe in Carrollton. Most activities are slated to begin at 5 p.m., and Chapman said they are maintaining everything in the original plan.
“We will have COVID measures in place, wearing masks, checking temperatures at the door and asking people to social distance themselves as much as possible,” he said. “I hate that it’s going to be bad weather, but we’re still excited. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I encourage people to still come and support the arts.”
All events are free and open to the public.
Events on Thursday begin at noon at the Neva Lomanson Library with the unveiling of a sculpture by artist Jeff Repko.
New information
concerning all evening events
5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. P
- eace Pole unveiling & Post-IT Note Exhibit Opening: This will take place in the lobby of the Art Center.
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. UWG Student Show: This student show will be at the Train Depot. At the closing reception, the awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m.
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Artist Vendors: Artists will start setting up in the Art Center at 2 p.m.
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lantern Display: In the Art Center Galleria Hallway exhibit. Lanterns will light up the center during the night. “These colorful lanterns were created and decorated by local students from both the Carroll County School System and the Carrollton City School System, as well as members of the Artist Guild and by artists of all ages,” said Chapman
- 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Carroll Community Wind Ensemble Concert: Free concert in Theatre.
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Outdoor Mural Project: (This was for people to meet commissioned artist Corey Barksdale as he put the finishing touches on the new temporary outdoor mural. Chapman said they are waiting to hear from Barksdale about his plans.
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Demonstration Artists: Artists will be located throughout the Arts Center.
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Musicians: Treble Trojans will rove during the evening. David Pippin and his fellow musicians will perform on the theater landing from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Drumming Community Class will take place in the Presentation Hall where they normally meet. Their program will go from 6 p.m. to 7pm. Caleb Self and his colleague will perform at the Depot.
The first Art Takeover in Carrollton was held in March 2016. Art Takeover is a collaboration between Carrollton Mainstreet, the Carrollton Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Carrollton Center for the Arts and the art faculty at the University of West Georgia. The mayor and Carrollton city council, at the May 6, 2019, council meeting, issued Resolution 11-2019 declaring the last Thursday of March of each year to be recognized as “Art Takeover Day” in Carrollton.
The idea for the Art Takeover was the vision of local residents and arts patrons Michael and Andrea Stone. They were inspired by visiting other communities with an active arts culture that held successful art walks in their downtown merchant areas. Andrea Stone is a retired art educator and Michael Stone is a local business owner and a Past President of the UWG College of Arts and Humanities Advisory Council. Together they approached the City of Carrollton, the Main Street Merchants Association and the UWG School of the Arts with the idea of an art walk in and around Adamson Square featuring downtown businesses, community and university artists and local musicians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.