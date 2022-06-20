Art on Tap will bring local artists and creators, live music and hand-crafted specialty beverages to Adamson Square on Thursday, June 23, from 5-9 p.m.
“Art on Tap will be a fun way to showcase all the things people love about Carrollton,” said Downtown Coordinator Alyson Moffit. “Artists, local musicians and great food are all part of what makes our downtown unique and vibrant.”
Organizers of the event invite the public to check out local creators’ works while exploring the shops and galleries downtown. Attendees can sip and dine from downtown eateries while taking advantage of expanded open-air seating the city will provide for the occasion.
Several participating downtown eateries are offering specialty beverages for Art on Tap, which will be served in a souvenir cup.
Local musicians, Joe Johnson and Kelley Warner, will perform during the event.
Quads One (northeast) and Three (southwest) of the square will be closed from 2-10 p.m.
