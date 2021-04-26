Arson ruled as cause of local motel fire Friday morning

A fire that damaged a Carrollton motel early Friday was caused by arson, state officials said Monday.
According to Carrollton Fire Department Battalion Chief Lt. Allen English there were no injuries sustained in the fire that was reported at approximately 1 a.m. Friday at the Red Roof Inn and Suites, located at 1125 Bankhead Highway.
The Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire ruled that the fire was intentionally set in one of the rooms, according to a news release issued by the state agency Monday morning. The release further states the fire was contained to one room and a sprinkler system was activated.
Carrollton Fire Department units, led by personnel from Carrolton Fire Station 24, which is located across the street from Red Roof Inn, responded to the blaze with three engines and a ladder truck.
English is leading the investigation with assistance by state arson investigators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.