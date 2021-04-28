A Douglasville man was jailed in Carroll County on Wednesday on forgery charges stemming from an October counterfeiting and forgery case.
Nathan Tyler Jacobs, 24, was charged with first-degree forgery, third-degree forgery (a felony), and an additional charge for failure to appear. Jacob’s name had been on an arrest warrant since October, stemming from an incident that took place at a Villa Rica motel.
VR Police Capt. Keith Shaddix said that Villa Rica police officers were sent to the Maple Street Lodge after a woman, Jessica Shead, reported that someone had entered her room and removed a television set.
“While investigating the burglary report, officers found several counterfeit $100 bills printed on sheets of paper,” said Shaddix.
Officers obtained a search warrant and discovered seven 81/2 x11 sheets of paper with $100 bills copied on them, as well as checks that had allegedly been altered and made out to Shead, and 13 counterfeit $100 bills.
Shaddix said it was determined Shead lived in the room with Jacobs, to whom the room was rented.
Two warrants were taken out for forgery, and Jacob’s name was on one of them. Carroll County Jail records do not show Shead, 26, as being arrested.
