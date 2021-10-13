Robert Arnell is the incumbent in the race for the Post 1 seat of the Whitesburg City Council.
Q: Why are you seeking this office?
A: I have proudly served on Whitesburg's City Council for two consecutive years. Our city has been constantly fading over the last eight years. When the Post 1 seat became vacant a few of our citizens asked if I was interested in running for the position. With never being a politician, I was unsure about the idea, but I wanted to help the community that I call home (for 35 years now). The last two years has definitely been a learning experience! Even with the Covid shutdown we still managed to get a few things done — getting city ordinances codified and banning the sell of drug paraphernalia in the local stores. I am running for re-election to Post 1 City Council of Whitesburg, Ga, because I deeply care for the citizens that I serve and I want to continue to see the city change for the good!
Q: What are your (3) goals if elected?
A: My number one priority, if re-elected, is to continue to rebuild our police department and to regain the trust of the community. I believe that with a solid police department most of our crime can and will be resolved. Secondly, I want our new City Hall building built. Third, I would like to rebuild our relationship with our senior citizens and let them know that their voice is being heard.
Q: Pick a specific issue about the city and express your thoughts.
A: I think one of our toughest issues facing the city would be traffic and it needs to be addressed at some point. This will not be an easy issue to fix since Whitesburg is in the crossroads of two state highways. This is mainly a problem for the state to address, but we are willing to help in any way that we can.
Q: What is the toughest issue facing the city, and what do you think should be done?
A: We need more community involvement. For the most part, we only hear complaints outside of the city council meetings. It would be a welcome sight to see if all concerned citizens come out and voice their opinions and any concerns they may have. The changes that the citizens long for can not be made without knowing the changes that are wanted.
Q: How would you describe the overall "climate" of Whitesburg in terms of economics, livability, and relations within the community? What areas need improvement and is the city on track?
A: Whitesburg has been a great place to live and work. I am looking forward to seeing new faces as our community continues to grow. We are a small town with a big heart!
