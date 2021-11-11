A Rome man received a 12-year term, with seven months in prison, for perpetrating a string of robberies in five counties, including Carroll.
Anthony Lavell Williams Jr., 28, was charged with five counts of interference with commerce robbery and armed robbery involving controlled substances. The crimes took place over a three-month period in 2020.
Williams pleaded guilty to these charges on Aug. 3, 2021, according to a release by the U.S. Attorney's office for the Northern District of Georgia.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Carrollton Police Department, Gainesville Police Department, Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, Powder Springs Department, Summerville Police Department, Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force, and Rome Police Department -- with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Rome/ Floyd Country Metro Task Force.
"Our guys did an amazing job using the Flock camera system to make the arrest," said Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards. "And I am happy that we were able to get one less person off the streets."
According to the release, Williams robbed pharmacies in Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cobb, and Hall counties during which he assaulted pharmacy customers and forced employees to surrender to him cash and tens of thousands of opioids and amphetamines.
“Driven by greed, Anthony Williams terrorized our community and sought to profit off of the opioid epidemic,” Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said in the release. “This epidemic tragically claims many American lives every year."
“A multi-agency response at all levels of government and from every corner of this district has brought him to justice,” Erskine added.
According to Erskine, Williams, while armed with a handgun, robbed five retail pharmacies between May 2020 and July 2020.
According to the release, Williams escaped with approximately $9,600 in cash and more than $183,000 worth of controlled substances.
The pharmacies’ losses were eclipsed by the street value of the stolen drugs, which included -- but was not limited to -- nearly 44,000 doses of opioids and more than 5,700 tablets containing amphetamine.
Williams’s robberies were carefully planned and increasingly violent, prosecutors said.
During the May 7, 2020 robbery of a pharmacy in Powder Springs, Georgia, and the May 11, 2020 robbery of a pharmacy in Summerville, Georgia, Williams held store employees at gunpoint, forced them to empty cash registers, and then forced them to another part of the store while he escaped.
On June 4, 2020, Williams robbed a pharmacy in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. During the robbery, Williams threatened a pharmacist and ordered her to open a drug safe containing Schedule II controlled substances from which Williams pillaged very large quantities of oxycodone, hydrocodone, amphetamine, and morphine.
A month later, on July 5, 2020, Williams stole cash and more than $50,000 worth of Schedule II controlled substances from a pharmacy in Carrollton.
In that case, Williams took only the most dangerous narcotics, leaving other pharmaceuticals behind. He forced all of the employees and customers in the store to surrender their cell phones and lay on their stomachs in different areas of the store before fleeing.
On July 7, 2020, Williams walked into a pharmacy in Gainesville, Georgia, grabbed a customer at the front register by her hair, and forced the customer and cashier at gunpoint to go with him to the pharmacy at the back of the store. Williams made his victims abandon their cell phones, demanded “painkillers,” and forced them to unlock safes and load a backpack with drugs. Williams stole $1,820 in cash and approximately $30,000 of Schedule II narcotics.
Williams was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Jr. to 12 years, seven months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $192,983.77 after pleading guilty to five counts of interference with commerce by robbery and armed robbery involving controlled substances. Williams pleaded guilty to these charges on August 3, 2021.
“This sentence is a direct result of what good multi-jurisdictional partnerships and communication can accomplish,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta FBI office.
“We are grateful for all the hard work by our partners that allowed Williams to be removed from the streets before he could commit any worse crimes or traumatize anymore innocent citizens.”
