Carroll County’s unemployment numbers have returned to nearly the same level as when the COVID-19 pandemic first arrived.
The Georgia Department of Labor announced Thursday that the unemployment rate for the county had decreased by 0.5 percentage points in March, bringing the rate to 3.8% — which is precisely the same as it was in March of 2020.
The first cases of the pandemic entered the state in early March, 2020, and within weeks the economic impact was being felt across the state and within the county. Temporary closings to halt the spread of the disease turned into long-term closures, and hundreds of workers found themselves unable to work. Many filed unemployment claims for the first time in their lives.
According to the DOL figures released Thursday, the county’s initial claims for unemployment increased by 42% this March, but that was down 51% when compared to March 2020.
Overall, Carroll County ended March this year with 53,390 employed residents. That’s an increase of 477, and down 730 as compared to last year.
The labor force increased by 232 people in March, bringing the total to 55,508 persons. That’s down by 731 as compared to last March.
“We had another strong month in March,” Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler said in the release. “We saw the unemployment rate drop in every single region and county, along with an increase in jobs across the state and most importantly, a decrease in over-the-year initial claims for every region and county.”
Carroll County’s positive job numbers were reflected across the 10-county Three Rivers area, of which the county is a part.
Across the region, which also includes Heard, Coweta, Troup, Meriwether, Spaulding, Butts, Pike, Lamar and Upson counties, the unemployment rate decreased 0.5 percentage points, bringing the rate to 4%. That is only slightly higher than last year’s 3.6% rate.
Initial unemployment claims across Three Rivers increased 25%; when compared to last March, those claims were down by about 52%, the labor department said.
The work force also increased across the region by 452 persons. The March total was 251,216. That number is down by 2,824 from the total from March 2020.
Overall, the region ended March with 241,091 employed residents. That’s an increase of 1,610, and down 3,756 employed people compared to last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.