Ham radio operators from the West Georgia Amateur Radio Society will be launching a high-altitude balloon next weekend as part of a national amateur radio exercise.
Radio enthusiasts across the country will be participating in the American Radio Relay League (AARL) Field Day, when more than 35,000 radio amateurs gather with their clubs, groups, or simply friends to operate from remote locations. Organized by the National Association for Amateur Radio, it’s been an annual event since 1933.
In Carrollton, the group will be setting up at the VFW Fairgrounds, 1625 Bankhead Highway, from 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26 until 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 27.
According to John Playford, the president of the local group, there are some 60 members. The Field Day on Saturday will feature the launching of a high-altitude hydrogen weather balloon that will be equipped with telemetry gear, cameras, and recording devices.
“We usually do this during the last full weekend in June when the jet stream is more predictable and we have an easier time of tracking the balloon and where it lands so we can recover our equipment,” Playford explained.
“We try not to launch at a time when the wind currents would carry it into the Atlanta area,” he added.
Playford, who is a senior data and analytics analyst at Tanner Health System in Carrollton, said that in a past launch, the balloon reached 107,000 feet; high enough so the onboard camera could photograph the curvature of the Earth. The balloon eventually descended near Rockmart.
In December, the local group launched a pico balloon, a 3-foot mylar foil balloon, filled partially with ultra-pure helium and carrying a solar-powered transmitter. The balloon reported its position via an electronic tracking system every two minutes as long as the sun illuminates its solar panel.
“We sent up the balloon and tracked it until it got into Egypt where it disappeared. Being solar-powered, it just never woke up,” Playford said.
Saturday’s event is not a contest per se, according to Playford, but points are tabulated based on several criteria, including the number of radio contacts made by operators, and the type and mode of each contact — as well as calculating where the balloon will land.
Saturday’s AARL Field Day is considered ham radio’s open house. From their temporary transmitting stations, they seek to demonstrate ham radio’s science, skill and service to communities and the nation. The event combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event.
“This time we will be setting up in a tent at the fairground in Carrollton, but there are plans to restore an existing building there and use it for a clubhouse sometime in the future,” Playford said.
Playford has been involved in amateur radio since 1975 when he was a middle school student.
“It’s a fantastic hobby. You get to talk with people from all over the country and the world,” he said, “and sometimes you even get to meet them.”
Amateur radio, also known as ham radio, uses non-commercial radio frequencies for the exchange of messages, wireless experimentation, self-training, private recreation, and emergency communication. Amateur operators must hold an amateur radio license, which is obtained by passing a government test and demonstrating adequate technical radio knowledge of local radio regulations.
As for the term, “ham radio,” it was initially used by professional wired telegraphers during the 19th century to mock amateur operators with poor Morse Code sending skills that seemed to the pros as “ham-fisted.” Amateurs, however, soon embraced the term as their own.
Amateur radio operators are often a vital source of communication during weather emergencies and catastrophic events where the internet and other forms of communications go down.
