April 12 responders commended by Sheriff's Office

By Staff Reports
Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley and Capt. Guy Pope presented letters of commendation Thursday to paramedic Dott Thomas and EMT Britni Cook of West Georgia Ambulance, recognizing their efforts after three law enforcement officers were injured in a high-speed chase and shootings on the morning of April 12.
The letter reads as follows
“In the early morning hours of April 12, 2021, Paramedic Dott Thomas and EMT Britni Cook, with West Georgia Ambulance, responded to an Officer down situation on Highway 61 and Whitworth Road in Carroll County. Without hesitation or regard for their own safety, they went into the area of a violent confrontation between officers and suspects to render aid to officers shot in the line of duty. It is this type of courage and valor that makes Law Enforcement proud that we have people like you out there saving lives.”
“The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for these selfless public servants and will never forget what they did to render aide to those who were injured during this incident regardless of the dangers,” said Ashley Hulsey, communications director for the Carroll County Board of Commissioners.
