Rock quarries have proved to be unpopular in Carroll County, so much so that county officials are trying to determine if a project in Roopville fits the definition of a quarry.
Meanwhile, a legal complaint by a Birmingham developer whose plans to build a quarry near Whitesburg continues through the the courts.
Reports from local citizens near Roopville about purported “rock-quarry like” activity in that area of the county have prompted a site investigation this week by the Carroll County Department of Community Development.
The major responsibilities of the county department include the regulation, review, and inspection of land development and building construction.
The department has initiated an investigation this week regarding alleged quarry-type work in an area of the county zoned as agricultural that was reported last week by Roopville citizens
An official with the department said it had “received complaints related to a landowner selling rock on Glenloch Road and is investigating the situation to see if the landowner is in compliance with the county’s zoning ordinance.”
There are reports, however, that the work is to prepare the land for the construction of chicken houses.
“I received some complaints about it from several constituents,” said Carroll County District 5 Commissioner Ernest Reynolds, who represents the Roopville area.
“I made some calls to our Department of Community Development. I’m glad [department director] Ben Skipper and his people are going to look into it and look forward to hearing what they find out,” he added.
The results of Skipper's inspection was not available late Monday.
County residents have proved to be sensitive to the subject of rock quarries operating near their backyards. Last year, residents in Whitesburg were upset to learn that a Birmingham-based company was planning a quarry operation in the area of Black Dirt and Hutcheson Ferry roads.
In February, the county's Board of Appeals upheld the county's actions that denied Green Rock the permits it needed to go forward with the project, which had prompted vocal opposition by many Whitesburg residents.
The vote meant that Green Rock decided to move forward with a lawsuit filed in December against the Carroll County Board of Commissioners.
Skipper said in a statement that that the company in March filed a second lawsuit after the Board of Appeals meeting.
“The county has filed an answer to the recent lawsuit, and the two lawsuits have been consolidated into one case by the court," Skipper said in a written statement to the Times-Georgian. "The discovery period has started in the case and there will likely be written discovery exchanged and depositions taken by the parties,” Skipper said.
Discovery is a legal process in which one side of a lawsuit obtains evidence in their case through depositions, subpoenas or other legal process. It is a pre-trial procedure that lets both sides learn what evidence they may face if the case moves forward to trial.
