Special to the Times-Georgian
The annual Masquerade Ball held by the Carroll County Mental Health Advocates Program, has been postponed until 2021.
The CMHA announced the postponement last week, citing the continuing public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 virus.
CMHA Executive Director, Jodie Goodman, said the decision was made to help ensure the safety of our community partners and guests.
“Our first priority is the safety of the community and not putting anyone at risk,” Goodman said. “The Board has decided to postpone the event for this year, but still celebrate our honoree, Dr. Fred Richards.”
The agency is creating a video tribute to Dr. Richards and his lifelong work within the mental health community, both in Carroll County and the state of Georgia. The video will be available on CMHA’s social media pages and website in October 2020.
The annual Masquerade Ball, CMHA’s biggest fundraiser, provides funds to benefit peer support activities and services for individuals living with mental illness and addiction, crisis response services for Carroll County citizens, and an array of other programs and services for both individuals and their families affected by mental illness.
Donations are still being accepted.
The 2021 event, honoring Dr. Richards, will be held on the first Saturday in October at the Venue on Cedar.
For more information, contact Jodie Goodman at chmadvocacy@gmail.com or (770) 830-2048.
