The Carroll County Band Exhibition will take place on Tuesday and will feature all six local high school bands.
This is an annual event in which local high school bands perform at Carroll-Central High School. Proceeds from ticket sales go to the Normal L. Padgett Music Scholarship, which has awarded thousands of dollars over the past 15 years to Carroll County Students who have majored in Music Education at the collegiate level.
Scheduled to perform is Bowdon High School, Carrollton High School, Central-Carroll High School, Mt. Zion High School, Temple High School, and Villa Rica High School.
“I am so proud of all of our band programs in Carroll County and their continued commitment to give their students the best and safest marching band experience possible,” said Neil Ruby, Director of Central-Carroll HS Bands. “These students have worked incredibly hard and done what it takes to make this all work.”
Tickets are $7 and there will be no cash sales at the gate; tickets will only be sold online at GoFan.co and can be found by searching Central-Carroll HS Band and clicking County Band Exhibition Link.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. Parking in lots next to the stadium will be $5.
COVID-19 procedures will follow the same guidelines as for football games in Carroll County, which include 50% capacity, strong encouragement of masks, and expectation of social distancing. The marching band members will be in reserved sections of the stadium with distancing between members and bands.
“Tuesday will be a wonderful celebration of all their success this year,” said Ruby. “The band directors and I are very thankful for our school and system leaders for their unwavering support of the Fine Arts, and in a year that has provided so many challenges for all of us. We are extremely blessed to live and work in Carroll County.”
