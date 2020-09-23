Carroll County Animal Shelter is currently housing over 300 cats and kittens and are in need of adoptions and fosters for the animals.
The shelter, with the help of a pet adoption agency, plans to reduce adoption fees for the week of Oct. 1 through Oct. 4.
An influx of the animals increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shelter is searching for adopters and fosters to help ensure all the animals find a good, loving home.
A large number of these animals are in the process are being spayed and neutered and will be available for adoption on Friday, Sept. 25.
Those who wish to foster must be able to safely house kittens and/or the mother cat with nursing kittens for the duration of the program, which is typically until the kittens are 8 weeks old and weigh at least two pounds.
Fosters must also give the kittens adequate and age appropriate food, and freshwater, every day; provide clean bedding and litter box; and spend time each day socializing the kittens.
The Bissell Pet Foundation, in conjunction with over 160 shelters in 33 states, will be hosting an “Empty the Shelter” event, where adoption fees will be reduced to help empty the overcrowded shelters.
Bissell Pet Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and emergency support.
During Empty the Shelters, the foundation will sponsor adoption fees so adopters pay $25 or less. All animals included in the Empty the Shelters promotion will be microchipped and spayed or neutered to prevent further pet homelessness.
The animal shelter conducts its adoptions by appointment and is open every day but Sunday, with varying hours each day. The shelter’s hours can be found on the Carroll County website at carrollcountyga.com and the shelter can be contacted at 770-214-3590.
