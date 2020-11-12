All Carroll County’s high school classes of 2020 have achieved a graduation rate of at least 90%, according to the state Department of Education.
There are six public high schools in Carroll County; five within the county system and Carrollton High School in the city.
The Carroll County School System earned a district rate of 95% for its class of 2020, making this the third consecutive year that the school system earned graduation rates above 90%.
Carrollton High School had a total of 418 students in its graduating class of 2020, of which 379 graduated, making the graduation rate 90.7%.
All five of Carroll County high schools achieved individual graduation rates of more than 91%, with Mount Zion High School earning a perfect graduation rate of 100%.
Temple High School had a rate of 97.4%; Villa Rica High School had a 95.5% rate; Central High School had 93.1%, and Bowdon High School had 91.9%. The Carroll County School System currently ranks second in the state for school districts with five or more high schools.
Surrounding school districts in the west Georgia area performed at varying levels. The Haralson County School System performed the highest with a 97.6% graduation rate and Bremen City Schools close behind at 97.1%.
The Douglas County School System on average performed lower than the Carroll schools, with a district graduation rate of 89.4%. Chapel Hill High School performed highest with a rate of 94.9%.
Alexander High School was next with a rate of 94.2%. Douglas County High School had a rate of 87.1%, Lithia Springs Comprehensive High School had a rate of 87.0%, and New Manchester High School had a rate of 84.9%.
The statewide graduation rate increased when compared to last year’s rate of 82%, rising to 83.8% This rate is an all-time high since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation.
The two Carroll County districts are a part of the 105 Georgia school districts and 230 schools that recorded graduation rates at or above 90%. There were 29 districts and 89 schools that recorded rates at or above 95%
