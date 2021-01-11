There are no more appointments available for Tuesday’s vaccination event at the University of West Georgia, health officials confirmed on Monday.
On Saturday, the Department of Public Health had requested that people interested in receiving their vaccination for COVID-19 call ahead to make an appointment.
The change is due to “an abundance of concern for the well-being of people intending to camp out overnight to be among the first in line,” health officials said
But those over 800 appointments have now been filled.
DPH District Four spokesmen on Monday said that the health agency will continue to offer vaccine clinic dates as they receive the vaccine, however, the dates cannot be scheduled in advance of getting the vaccine.
