U.S. News and World Report recently announced that all 12 Carroll County Elementary Schools made their list of Best Elementary Schools in the state.
U.S. News & World Report is an American media company that publishes news, opinion, consumer advice, rankings, and analysis.
Whitesburg Elementary earned a spot in the Top 100, followed by Ithica Elementary in second place for Carroll County, and Roopville taking the third spot as the best in the area.
According to U.S. News and World Report, these are the first-ever rankings of public elementary schools for their publication.
Earlier this year, all five Carroll County high schools were included on the U.S. News and World Report’s list of Best High Schools in the nation.
“We congratulate each of our schools for earning recognition among the top in the state and nation in their grade level,” said Jessica Ainsworth, assistant superintendent of school performance.
“All of our schools are committed to positively changing the lives of our students, and we are very proud of the premier opportunities offered from pre-k to graduation.”
